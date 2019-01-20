Beautiful full moon over Menlo Park creates stunning image

Serious amateur photographer Mark Gerow created this image thanks to the full moon, using a Nikon D7200 with a Nikor 18-200 mm lens.

He explains: “[There are] two images merged via Photoshop. The tree was taken with flash at 18mm to highlight branches — the moon was in that shot but much smaller. [For the] second shot, I zoomed in on moon at 200mm without flash and underexposed.”

Will they skies clear sufficiently to allow Menlo residents to see the total eclipse of the moon? It’s scheduled to begin around 7:30 pm tonight, with a total eclipse from 8:41 to 9:43 pm, and ending shortly before 11:00 pm.

Photo by Mark Gerow (c) 2019