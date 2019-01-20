Drip here and a drop there add to Menlo Park rainfall

Early risers were greeted by wet streets this morning indicating some overnight rain. Later in the morning the skies opened again, with a mini drenching that caused umbrellas to open up in downtown Menlo Park.

Reports InMenlo weather watchers Sally and Bill Russ: “There was indeed a bit more than a trace… .05” [every little bit counts, however, and we were both surprised it was raining at all when we looked out the window this a.m.]. So, that makes a total year to date of 8.8”. If you want to compare to last year, 2018, on this very date was 7.95”.

More rain is expected tonight.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2019