Overnight rain yields to sparkling blue skies

Wet (and relatively quiet) streets and blue skies greeted Menlo Park residents this morning. Reports InMenlo weather watchers Sally and Bill Russ: “We heard it pour last night, but only for about a minute and a half [before] falling back asleep. This morning our gauge said .3” which takes us to 9.1” season to date.. Doesn’t the morning air smell fresh and delightful? Can’t wait until we get into double digits!”

Photo of blue skies over Portola Valley by Linda Hubbard (c) 2019