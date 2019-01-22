Applications for the Menlo Park Grant for the Arts are being accepted

The City of Menlo Park is now accepting applications for the 2019-20 Menlo Park Grant for the Arts. The grant is for organizations looking to perform in a professional-grade theater in effort to support the Menlo Park artistic community.

Ten organizations will be awarded $500-$3,000 toward subsidizing the rental cost of the Menlo-Atherton Performing Arts Center for performances from July 2019 to June 2020. The Performing Arts Center seats 492 and contains professional-quality sound and lighting, an orchestra pit accommodating up to 80 musicians and a full lobby and box office.

This grant was created to increase the accessibility of the PAC by members of the community and to encourage the growth of local artistic groups by providing a high-quality venue at a subsidized cost. Grants are awarded to a variety of organizations, specifically those that help strengthen the local community and provide material appropriate for all ages, races and religions. Past recipients have included: Menlowe Ballet, Palo Alto Jazz Alliance and Kepler’s Literary Foundation.

Online grant applications will be accepted through March 1, 2019. Complete your grant application today.