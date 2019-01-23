Hillview Service Team visits seniors at Lytton Gardens regularly

The Hillview Service Team is a student-led, parent-supported, lunchtime club that meets twice a month. Among the Team’s many activities, they make regular visits to Lytton Gardens in Palo Alto to play games with and talk to seniors.

Both the middle school students and seniors cherish this time and learn a great deal from each other. Sixth grader Sebastian said, “It was a lot more cheery than I expected it to be. The people had very interesting backgrounds and had really cool stories to tell.” Tessa, also a sixth grader, added, “It was neat that one of my bingo partners was a former middle school teacher. We talked to her about our favorite subjects.”

This year, the kids will hear from speakers and engage in projects, as well as take field trips related to animal welfare, homelessness and environmental action. The year culminates in the planning and participation of Hillview’s school-wide Relay for Life event.

Hillview parent Stacy Goldman contributed to the writing of the article.