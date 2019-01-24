Informational coffee about becoming a preschool teacher set for Jan. 31

At this informational coffee sponsored by the Community Equity Collaborative, learn about the requirements of entering the field of early childhood education and connect with preschools seeking creative, energetic team players who want to change young lives.

The event takes place on Thursday. Jan. 31 from 10:00 to 11:30 am at Trinity Church in Menlo Park (330 Ravenswood Ave.)

For more information contact Dayna Chung, Community Equity Collaborative, dayna[at]communityequitycolloborative.org; (408) 384-2093.