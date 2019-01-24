M-A Girls Wrestling Team ranked #1 in CCS – and boasts two nationally ranked wrestlers

The Menlo-Atherton High School Girls Wrestling Team is having another great season. The team is ranked #1 in the Central Coast Section and has two U.S. nationally-ranked wrestlers in the National Girls High School rankings – senior Fola Akinola is ranked 7th and team captain Lauren McDonnell is ranked 17th. These rankings are created by USA Wrestling, FloWrestling, and the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.

In addition, the M-A Girls Team dominates the Central Coast Section (CCS) with eight CCS-ranked wrestlers with #1 rankings going to junior Anna Smith and seniors Evelyn Calhoon, McDonnell, Abby Ericson, and Akinola, #2 ranking to senior Angie Bautista, #5 ranking to senior Paola Ramirez, and #12 ranking to senior Lauren Fuller.

With seven graduating seniors on the team, the next several weeks present the last opportunities to see some of these best wrestlers in the country and state compete for M-A. The team invites everyone to come out to watch them pursue their third consecutive CCS Championship 1st place win at the CCS Girls Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, February 16th at Independence High School in San Jose, starting at 10:00 am for the Quarterfinals and 6:30 pm for the Championship rounds.

The M-A Girls Wrestling Team will be attempting to tie the three consecutive CCS Championship title record held by the Menlo-Atherton Girls Basketball Team from 1991-1993.

The top four CCS finishers in each weight class will go to the Girls Wrestling California State Tournament at Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield on February 21st-23rd. Last year, M-A Girls Wrestling sent six wrestlers to the State Tournament.

In addition, the M-A Girls Wrestling Team will be competing at the Lady Baler Bash Tournament on January 26th at San Benito High School in Hollister and the Pacific Athletic League Championship Tournament on February 8th at Oceana High School in Pacifica.

As always, the M-A Girls Wrestling Team thanks their amazing coaches Phil Hoang, Maria Smith, Melanie Cordero, Lahi Kanakanui, and Cady Chessin, the MAHS staff, and their families and supporters. Go Bears!

Photo shows Lauren McDonnell competing at at the recent Napa Valley Tournament