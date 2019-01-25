Atherton Police community meeting set for Jan. 31

Please join Chief Steve McCulley and the Atherton Police Department to discuss the recent home and auto burglaries in Town. The meeting will be held at the Pavilion in Holbrook-Palmer Park at 7:00 pm on Thursday, January 31, 2019.

Topics include: recent home and auto burglaries, crime prevention tools and information, alarm systems, free alarm monitoring by the Police Department, residential security camera registration, the PD records management system (Citizen RIMS), how best to receive timely information from the Town and Police Department (Newsflashes, San Mateo County Emergency Alerts, Town email, Social media platforms), how crime reporting works, and much more!

Coffee and desserts will be served. Please RSVP to Jennifer [email protected]