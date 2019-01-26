Robotic workshops for grade schoolers begin at Menlo Park Library on Feb. 2

In these workshops, MathandCoding teachers will introduce students (3rd – 6th grade) to the world of robotics engineering using Lego Mindstorms EV3 kits, offering an opportunity to gain hands-on experience in robotics. Students will learn to build and program robots.

Note: This course is designed for kids with no experience in robotics.

The workshops consist of three sessions. Each session builds on the previous session. Please sign up only if your child can attend all the sessions. Registration is available online. Please bring your own charged laptop.

Robotics session 1 will be 2/2/19

Robotics session 2 will be 2/9/19

Robotics session 3 will be 2/16/19

All sessions are at the Menlo Park Library.