Country Corner in Menlo Park is burglarized overnight

Posting on Nextdoor, Issa Wehab of the Country Corner wrote:

“Our store got broken into early Saturday morning at 4:30 am. They stole the bread, kicked in the door and took cigarettes, cash, coins, etc. Cleaned us out pretty good.

“They drove in from the north on Alameda and left going southbound on Alameda. I delayed this post per request of the law enforcement so the thieves don’t get tipped off. We also chose not to tell our employees for the same reason.

“If you live on Alameda De Las Pulgas and have surveillance please contact the San Mateo County Sheriffs Office – (650) 599-9186.

Vehicle 1

Color: Light

Make: Chevy

Model: Trail blazer

Year: Recent

Type: SUV

License Plate: ?

“I have reported this information to the police.”

InMenlo file photo (c) 2009