Menlo Park City Council seeks public input for Feb. 2 goal setting session

The City of Menlo Park invites residents and stakeholders to share their thoughts and suggestions for this year’s City Council goals. The annual goal setting session takes place Saturday, February 2, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at 701 Laurel St. Comments and suggestions are welcome in person that day or you can also send your ideas to the City in advance.

This session provides residents an opportunity to collaborate with the City Council on the coming year’s goals, which determine the priorities of the City Council work plan and guide staff during the annual budget preparation. The City Council votes each year on final approval of its work plan in February and the annual budget in June.

This year’s goal setting meetings were originally scheduled for January 11 and 25, then February 8, but ultimately rescheduled to Saturday, February 2.

“As Mayor, in the interest of transparency, I recognize the need to explain why we are rescheduling the goal setting meeting again,” said Mayor Ray Mueller. “The original meeting set for January 11 was rescheduled due to my father’s funeral. The rescheduling of the backup date of January 25 and reset meeting date of February 8 was necessary to accommodate Councilmember Carlton’s professional travel schedule. I am very grateful to our professional staff for joining us on a Saturday, and believe this weekend date will make it easier for the working public to attend the meeting as well.”

Following the goal setting session, staff will create a draft work plan for the City Council to review and consider at its February 26, 2019, meeting.

An informational item on the status of the current work plan and ideas in preparation for the February 2 session is available on the City Council’s meeting agenda for Tuesday, January 29, 2019. The meeting takes place in the City Council Chambers at 7 p.m. and the agenda is available online at menlopark.org/agenda.

For more information, please contact Assistant City Manager Nick Pegueros.

Photo by Robb Most (c) 2017