Mission Hospice celebrates 40th anniversary and names Lisa Deal new CEO

Yesterday, more than 200 people gathered at the Sharon Heights Golf & Country Club in Menlo Park to celebrate Mission Hospice & Home Care’s 40 years of caring for the local community. The nonprofit organization also introduced Atherton resident Lisa Deal as its new CEO, and honored outgoing CEO Dwight Wilson for his decade of leadership.

Since its founding in 1979 by Peninsula residents Helen Lagen and Marguerite “Mac” Nash, San Mateo County’s first hospice program has served nearly 15,000 patients with compassionate end-of-life care and education. Generous community support helps Mission Hospice care for patients regardless of their medical coverage or ability to pay.

Lisa begins her new role as CEO of Mission Hospice & Home Care following eight years with the organization. For the past five years, she has overseen all of the organization’s clinical programs and people in her role as Chief Clinical Officer. Lisa is passionate and deeply knowledgeable about hospice care, local and national issues, and the importance of nonprofit and community-based care.

“Our courage to be present through the dying process – some of life’s most tender moments – is the biggest gift we can give to those we serve,” she said. “I’m proud to be part of an organization that focuses first on the needs of patients and families. And I’m excited about the opportunities we have to partner with other groups that share our commitment to preserving nonprofit, community-based care.”

Outgoing CEO Dwight Wilson provided guidance for Mission Hospice & Home Care during a time of tremendous growth. Under his leadership, Mission Hospice opened San Mateo County’s first hospice houses, added Advanced Care (palliative care in the home), and expanded grief support and educational programs.

In 2018, the organization served 1,700+ patients and families – more than seven times as many patients as were served 10 years ago. This included over 250 volunteers giving more than 15,000 hours to help patients and families make the most of their time together.

Photo courtesy of Mission Hospice: Left to right: Board Chair Dr. Robert Roe, CEO Lisa Deal, Former CEO Dwight Wilson, Past Board Chair Dr. Steve Weller