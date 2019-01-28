Science Made Fun comes to Menlo Park Library on Jan. 31

Step back in time to the days of Newton on January 31 from 4:00to 5:00 pm at the Menlo Park Library. Kids who are in grades 1-5 get a hands-on look at inertia and motion, discover gravity, and have fun as we learn about Newton’s universal laws of motion.

Register online in advance for this free program.

Shalini Wadwani of Science Made Fun has been a popular highlight of several Menlo Park Library Science Night events, leading action-packed tables of hands-on science fun.