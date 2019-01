First Friday on Feb. 1st presents Jaeger & Young at Woodside Town Hall

Please join us for another FIRST FRIDAY in Woodside on Friday, February 1st! We are pleased to present Judi Jaeger and Bob Reid in an intimate performance of songs they have written and collected with the intent of connecting their audience with one another and with the world we live in together. The songs are delivered in rich musical settings and stunning vocal harmony with stories of their personal meaning. Be prepared to be moved and to sing along!