Atherton resident Lou Matas celebrates his 105th birthday at Harry’s Hofbrau

Last night (Tuesday, January 29th) Atherton resident Louis (Lou) Matas [red cap] celebrated his 105th birthday at Harry’s Hofbrau in Redwood City surrounded by family and long-time friends. Lou lives alone at the house he’s resided in for many years.

A representative of the Carpenters Union #217 — where Lou has been a member the longest and is the oldest — was there to congratulate him as was Atherton Mayor Bill Widmer (pictured with Lou, right).

A German band and the Los Trancos Community Marching Band provided music for the festivities.

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2019