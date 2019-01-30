Atherton resident Lou Matas celebrates his 105th birthday at Harry’s Hofbrau

by Linda Hubbard Gulker on January 30, 2019

Lou with the Mayor of Atherton

Last night (Tuesday, January 29th) Atherton resident Louis (Lou) Matas [red cap] celebrated his 105th birthday at Harry’s Hofbrau in Redwood City surrounded by family and long-time friends. Lou lives alone at the house he’s resided in for many years.

A representative of the Carpenters Union #217 — where Lou has been a member the longest and is the oldest — was there to congratulate him as was Atherton Mayor Bill Widmer (pictured with Lou, right).

A German band and the Los Trancos Community Marching Band provided music for the festivities.

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2019

Tagged as: Lou Matas

{ 0 comments… add one now }

Leave a Comment

Previous post:

Next post: