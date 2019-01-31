Rain pounds Menlo Park rooftops overnight

While the rain on Tuesday wimped out, the skies opened up overnight in Menlo Park last night.
Reports InMenlo weather watchers Sally and Bill Russ: “The rain gauge this morning showed more than the weatherman predicted [we love more] and we had .6” as of 5:50 this morning. That is a season to date of 9.4”, which compares to 7.6” in 2018, a fairly dry year. May Friday’s rain be more than they are predicting as well!
The moisture allows us to feature one of photographer Robb Most’s lovely rain-soaked flowers.
