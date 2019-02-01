Party New Orleans style at M-A Big Band Dance on Feb. 2

You’re invited to join the award-winning Menlo-Atherton High School Music Program at the Big Band Dance on February 2 from 7:00 to 10:00 pm in Ayers Gym . The event will once again bring the spirit of Mardi Gras and the ambiance of the French Quarter of New Orleans to M-A.

General admission adult ($40) and student ($20) tickets will be available at the door, starting at 6:45 PM on Saturday

An online auction will run from February 1 through 11, and will feature an executive box for the Giants/Dodgers game, Hamilton tickets, a private concert, and much more. View the auction online.