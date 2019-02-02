“Child, Disrupted” will screen at M-A PAC on Feb. 7

Four local mental health programs — Safespace Center, America Offline, The Addictions Institute and Muir Wood — are c0-hosting the screening of the documentary, Child, Disrupted, on Thursday, Feb. 7, from 7:00-8:15 pm at the Menlo-Atherton High School Performing Arts Center (555 Middlefield Road, Atherton).

This award-winning short documentary features interviews with experts in the fields of neuroscience, occupational therapy, addiction, psychology, and sociology regarding the reality behind the effects of excessive screen time on children.

There will be a follow up discussion panel with the film director and experts in the field. This event is few of charge. RSVP on Eventbrite.