Menlo Park Kiwanis Club announces six weeks of speakers

There’s something for everyone at upcoming Menlo Park Kiwanis Club meetings where a new and relative topic is discussed every week. Meetings at Allied Arts Center start at noon on Tuesdays at Allied Arts Center. Here are upcoming meetings:

February 5: Bruce Wellings of Wellings Wealth Care, will discuss the new tax law and how it affects individuals in his talk, “Changes in Personal Tax Law”

February 12: Madeline Trevor has appeared in People Magazine and on the Ellen DeGeneres TV show. The Gunn High School student who attended USC, will go through her children’s book, “How Tickles Saved Pickles”. It is the story about two adorable Instagram stars, Pickles the pig and his friend — the hog-turned-hero — Tickles. This talk will center on these two critters and the power of social media.

February 19: Ruth Patrick, founder and CEO of Women of Silicon Valley/Women SV, will address the “Challenge of Addressing Spousal Abuse,” a subject exploring causes, gaps in services for victims in all walks of life, and ways to promote awareness of this often undetected, hidden form of abuse.

February 26: Lance Vaughan will review “Kiwanis Sponsored Boy Scout and Eagle Scout Projects” with an update on what’s ahead.

March 5: Angela Obeso, Senior Transportation Engineer for the City of Menlo Park will provide the latest information about proposed changes to the city in her talk, “Underpass Or Other Options: What’s Coming Down The Track For Caltrain/High-Speed Rail?”

March 12: John Barnet has participated in numerous seminars dealing with questions about senior housing. “The Elephant in the Living Room: Should Seniors Move To Senior Housing?” is a topic important to the Mid-Peninsula.