Overnight rain yields to morning showers in Menlo Park

The Mid-Peninsula finally got a good drenching. Reports InMenlo weather watchers Sally and Bill Russ:

“We’re over 10”. Love those double digits. More, more, more! This storm brought .7” so far, as of 7:30 am Saturday morning. That makes season-to-date 10.1”.

The rain was heavy enough to form some mini rivers around town. This makes Maggie the dog very happy!