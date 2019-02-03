Learn about Chinese New Year traditions and foods at the Menlo Park Library on Feb. 4

Learn about Chinese New Year traditions and foods with Linda Lau Anusasananan, author of The Hakka Cookbook, Chinese Soul Food from around the World.

Linda will also share the history of the Hakka, also known as the “guest family” of China, and talk about their cuisine and special New Year dishes. The event takes place on Feb. 4 from 6:00 to 7:30 pm at the Menlo Park Library.

Anusasananan, a former longtime food writer and recipe editor at Sunset Magazine, will demonstrate and share recipes adapted from her cookbook. Tastings follow.

This free talk and cooking demonstration is just for adults and teens, and is made possible thanks to generous funding from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library. No preregistration is necessary to attend, but seating is limited.