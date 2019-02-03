Overnight rain is becoming a pattern in Menlo Park

Yes, rain once again hit the rooftops of Menlo Park as Saturday evening turned to Sunday morning. Reports InMenlo weather watchers Sally and Bill Russ: “.5” last night, making season-to-date 10.6”. The air feels like a little more is coming.”

And they may be correct as the weather forecast is for showers this afternoon – and more rain overnight!

Maybe they’ll be a few rainbows in between. We’re using another of InMenlo contributing photographer Robb Most’s rainbow shots taken yesterday on a marshland walk by the Bay.

Photo by Robb Most (c) 2019