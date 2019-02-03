Overnight rain is becoming a pattern in Menlo Park

by Linda Hubbard Gulker on February 3, 2019

Yes, rain once again hit the rooftops of Menlo Park as Saturday evening turned to Sunday morning. Reports InMenlo weather watchers Sally and Bill Russ: “.5” last night, making season-to-date 10.6”. The air feels like a little more is coming.”

And they may be correct as the weather forecast is for showers this afternoon – and more rain overnight!

Maybe they’ll be a few rainbows in between. We’re using another of InMenlo contributing photographer Robb Most’s rainbow shots taken yesterday on a marshland walk by the Bay.

Photo by Robb Most (c) 2019

Tagged as: rainfall in Menlo Park

