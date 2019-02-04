Birds of many feathers on display in the marshes of San Francisco Bay

On Saturday, InMenlo contributing photographer Robb Most joined local bird expert Kaye Bonney on an expedition through the marshlands adjacent to San Francisco Bay.

He was shooting between storms, and we think the results are terrific.

Bird identified top to bottom: Gull (with a bird in its mouth); Red Tail Hawk in winter plumage [correct to be a male Northern Harrier – see full explanation in comments section], White-crowned Sparrow, American Avocet, group of Black-necked stilts.

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2019