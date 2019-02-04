Call for local women artists to be included in county art exhibit

The 15th Annual San Mateo County Women’s Art Show will be on exhibit at both the Caldwell Gallery on the main floor and the Community Gallery on the lower floor located at 400 County Center at the Redwood City Hall of Justice from March 4 to April 30. Hours for both galleries are 8:00 am. to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday.

Exhibitors are residents of San Mateo County or are employed directly by the county. Artists are asked to submit work that exemplifies their personal view of the world. No nudes, politics, religious or violent themes accepted.

One hundred spots are reserved on a first-come basis via entry form requests. Email [email protected] to request an entry form.