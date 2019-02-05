Menlo Park-based author Barry Eisler appears at Kepler’s on Feb. 7

Menlo Park-based author Barry Eisler is launching his latest book, The Killer Collective, at Kepler’s Books on Feb. 7 at 7:30 pm. You can RSVP for this free event here.

Eisler served three years with the CIA’s Directorate of Operations. He worked as a technology lawyer. He has been at various times a startup executive in Silicon Valley and Japan. In his bestselling John Rain series, a lifetime of experience came to a crossroads. He followed with the stories of sharp-shooting assassin Dox; and sex-crimes detective, turned martial arts expert, Livia Lone.

In The Killer Collective, Eisler assembles the most dangerous team yet: John Rain, Livia Lone, Dox, and a cast of his most volatile characters travel across Seattle, Paris, and Japan to confront their most treacherous enemy yet, one who could sit at the highest levels of the U.S. Government.

InMenlo file photo of Eisler at Kepler’s (c) 2016