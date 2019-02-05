Upcoming information meetings about MPCSD Spanish Immersion program

Want your child to be bilingual? Enroll them in the Encinal Spanish Immersion Program!

Come find out everything you need to know about enrolling your child in Spanish Immersion! In addition to our incoming Kindergarteners, other grades have space too.

The initial meeting will take place at the Encinal Library on Feb. 7 from 7:00 to 8:00 pm with a repeat at the District office-TERC on Feb. 27 from 9:00 to 10:00 am.

These meetings will feature an informative presentation, a demonstration from our Spanish Immersion students, and a Q&A with current Spanish Immersion families and teachers.

On Feb. 27 from 10:15 t0 11:15 am, you can see a Spanish Immersion classroom in action (meet at the Encinal main office).

All parents interested in enrolling in the MPCSD Immersion Program must attend one of the information meetings. Please note that the information at each meeting is the same and you should attend the one that is most convenient.

The Spanish Immersion program is open to all children in the MPCSD, even if Encinal isn’t their assigned school (in other words, Oak Knoll and Laurel students are also welcome).

For more information: Contact Tami Girsky [email protected] or 650-321-7140 x5622

Photo by Gina Hart (c) 2019