GB Gents present American Stories at Cafe Zoë on Feb. 9

by Contributed Content on February 6, 2019

Dr. Maurice Ghysels and his management company, Bright Night Entertainment, are present: GB Gents American Stories, a CD Release Party on Saturday, February 9th at Cafe Zoë at 6:00 pm.

Greg Kennedy and Les Bloch — together known as GB Gents — write and perform pieces designed to provoke a visceral groove and thought-provoking experience, blending the drama and humor of real-life to entertain and elevate their audience. GB Gents are a neo-acoustic pop groove duo who perform original music from their just-released album, American Stories, along with precision-played recognizable pop covers.

GB Gents’ manager, Maurice Ghysels (a.k.a. Papa Mo Doc/PMD) has completed his career as a local school superintendent and transformed his dream of working with talented educators into working with talented musicians. With one foot firmly planted in educational leadership — Maurice is working with Los Angeles Loyola Marymount University’s graduate school of educational leadership to grow their Bay Area program and is currently an LMU professor in San Francisco.

