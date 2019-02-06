Teenager shot in the leg while walking his dog in Menlo Park

On February 5, 2019, at approximately 10:38 p.m., Menlo Park Police officers responded to East O’Keefe Street and Menalto Avenue on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived to the area, they located a shooting victim sitting on the sidewalk in the 100 block of East O’Keefe Street.

The 17-year-old juvenile victim sustained a gunshot wound to his right calf. The victim stated he was shot while walking his dog on East O’Keefe Street with a friend coming back from the 76 gas station convenience store.

Officers canvassed the area and found a shell casing just south of where the victim was sitting. The victim was transported the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. There is no further information available. The Menlo Park detective unit is investigating this case.

The Police Department asks anyone who might have information about this case, and/or who witnessed this incident, to call the department’s non-emergency number at 650-330-6300 or the Anonymous Tip Hotline at 650-330-6395.