Women’s Voices Uplifted: Women composers from medieval to modern at St. Bede’s

Vajra Voices, a program, directed by Karen R. Clarke, features the powerful and prolific voices of women from across the centuries and will include antiphons by the 12th century Abbess St. Hildegard von Bingen, motets from the Las Huelgas de Burgos manuscript, and a newly composed work: To Burst To Bloom by Theresa Wong, set to poems of the Taoist Immortal, Sun Bu’er.

The concert takes place on Sept. 10 at 4:00 pm at St. Bede’s (2650 Sand Hill Road, Menlo Park); a reception will follow the concert. Tickets available at the door: $15 for students and seniors, $20 General Admission.

