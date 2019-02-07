Deadline to apply to be Safe Routes to School Coordinator for Menlo Park is Feb. 8

Menlo Park’s traffic consultant, Alta Planning Design, is hiring a Safe Routes to School Coordinator (Outreach Coordinator #1289). This individual will work as a liaison to public and private schools in Menlo Park. This position is a key component of the implementation phase of the citywide Safe Routes to School program, and will serve as a conduit to share information and gather feedback from the community.

The Menlo Park Safe Routes to School program includes some of the following goals:

– Getting kids to school safely by promoting biking and walking

– Developing a comprehensive curriculum to instill basic safety skills at an elementary school age

– Offering resources for both public and private schools to help promote alternatives for getting kids to school other than driving

Please apply for the Safe Routes to School coordinator position by Friday, February 8, 2019. For questions about the job, please contact Hannah Day-Kapell.