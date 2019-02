Valentine’s workshops at both branches of Menlo Park Library on Feb. 9



String a heart garland, build a 3-D heart box, and sew a “secret Valentine wish” envelope on Feb. 9 from 10:30 am to Noon, For ages 5+ with their adults at the main branch of the Menlo Park Library (800 Alma St.) Registration available online.

The Belle Haven Branch (413 Ivy Dr.) will host a similar event on the same day from 1:00 to 2:30 pm. No registration required.

Theses free event are funded by the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.