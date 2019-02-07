Yvonne Newhouse is featured artist at Portola Art Gallery in February

The Portola Art Gallery presents “Variations on a Theme,” an exhibition of watercolor paintings by Yvonne Newhouse.

The exhibit highlights Yvonne’s ongoing exploration of painting a single subject using multiple approaches. She hopes to engage the viewer by interpreting each subject in new ways, both real and imagined.

A reception for the artist will be held on Saturday, February 9, from 1:00 to 4:00 pm. Portola Art Gallery is located within the Allied Arts Guild, 75 Arbor Rd., Menlo Park.

“Resting Onion”, watercolor, 2016