Rain keeps coming — temperature stays cool — in Menlo Park

The showers continue over Menlo Park, as do cool temperatures — in the mid-to-upper 40s. Brrr…

Reports InMenlo weather watchers Sally and Bill Russ: “.3” this afternoon, bringing our back yard total to 12.05”. Keep in mind, February 2018 was stuck at 7.6″ until February 25. With plenty of days remaining in February and all of March, our hope of 20” in our backyard has a possibility. That 20” equates to an abundant snowpack and high water reservoir levels.”

Between the showers, InMenlo contributing photographer Robb Most captured the moisture on some cherry blossoms.

Photo by Robb Most (c) 2019