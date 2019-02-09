A few more drops of rain overnight in Menlo Park

Reports InMenlo weather watchers Sally and Bill Russ: “A little bit more last night. The gauge had .15” this a.m. making the season to date 12.2”.

What lies ahead? A friend who lives in Portola Valley reports that snow is in the forecast there tomorrow!

Meanwhile, mushrooms are sprouting up all over town. Mushroom pop up after rainstorms because they need a lot of moisture, chilling out underground until then.

Reminder: unless you are a mushroom expert, best to keep pets away as some are poisonous.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2019