Learn how to talk with your doctor on Feb. 13 at Rosener House.

Elizabeth Landsverk, MD, will be speaking at Rosener House (500 Arbor Road) on the topic of “How to Talk With Your Doctor” to receive the best care on Wednesday, Feb. 13 from 1:30 to 3:00 pm.

Being an educated advocate for yourself and/or your loved ones is crucial in navigating the complex issues involved with medications and treatments for common chronic conditions in elders such as diabetes, high blood pressure, pain, etc. It’s even more important if your loved one is living with dementia.

Dr. Landsverk is founder of ElderConsult Geriatric Medicine in Burlingame and is the Medical Director for two dementia communities on the Peninsula.

For more information, contact Kathi Minden: 650-322-0126 or [email protected]