Hillview students team with preschoolers at the Early Learning Center on art projects

Hillview Middle School art teacher Anna Kogan took her students across town on a field trip to visit the three through five-year-olds at the district’s Early Learning Center for a special joint art project.

The preschoolers used their whole bodies to pose as their favorite animal while the middle school artists traced them. Together, the district’s youngest and oldest students then colored with markers, colored pencils, and oil pastels to make the traced figures look like the animals.

Ms. Kogan remarked: “The little kids were so adaptable — I was so impressed! And they concentrated for at least 30 minutes on the drawing. The older kids really seemed to enjoy their role and were having fun too. It was so great for me to see my students in a different way.”

Early Learning Director Jessica Mihaly added, “Our kids had a fantastic time and loved meeting and working with the big kids. Such a wonderful partnership; we’d love to do it again!”

The field trip was not the first cross-district art collaboration. Last summer, as the ELC was being readied for opening, each ELC child decorated a sea animal (octopus, sea horse, shark, dolphin, whale) with paint, glitter, and sequins. Hillview students assisted with the background painting, and now the large sea life mural graces the ELC’s entrance courtyard.