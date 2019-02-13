Rain creates roaring San Francisquito Creek with high winds continuing

This latest storm has been sufficient to get San Francisquito Creek roaring along, although well below the San Mateo Drive bike bridge. Good to see nevertheless.
Emailed InMenlo weather watchers Sally and Bill Russ early this morning: “Isn’t it wonderful to hear the rain in the night! It’s like all is right with the world. We had .6” in the gauge this morning and it is still drizzling. That makes a season-to-date total of 13.5”. I think we will have more to report as the day goes along. Enjoy every drop!!!”
Bill updated InMenlo again this afternoon: “Another .25” to add to our morning figure of .6” or .85” for the storm. This is 13.75” season to date. That exceeds all the previous year’s rainfall. Last February there was no rain the first 24 days of the month.”
The National Weather Service is predicting high winds in the area through Thursday morning at 10:00 am. Strong winds may blow down limbs, trees, and power lines. Scattered power outages are expected. So:
-Make sure your emergency back-up power generators, sump pumps, and other detention systems are in good working order.
-Assure your flashlights are filled with fresh batteries and in a handy location as well as candles and lanterns to help deal with a small scale power outage.
-Check and restock your emergency kits.
-Drive safely!
Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2019
{ 0 comments… add one now }