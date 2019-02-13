Rain creates roaring San Francisquito Creek with high winds continuing

This latest storm has been sufficient to get San Francisquito Creek roaring along, although well below the San Mateo Drive bike bridge. Good to see nevertheless.

Emailed InMenlo weather watchers Sally and Bill Russ early this morning: “Isn’t it wonderful to hear the rain in the night! It’s like all is right with the world. We had .6” in the gauge this morning and it is still drizzling. That makes a season-to-date total of 13.5”. I think we will have more to report as the day goes along. Enjoy every drop!!!”

Bill updated InMenlo again this afternoon: “Another .25” to add to our morning figure of .6” or .85” for the storm. This is 13.75” season to date. That exceeds all the previous year’s rainfall. Last February there was no rain the first 24 days of the month.”