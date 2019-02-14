Wind howls and the rain pounds down overnight

Gusty winds, along with more rain, were in the weather forecast, and the prediction proved accurate.

“Another .85” overnight,” emailed InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ. “Now at 14.6” season-to-date and climbing. I know folks who have to drive in heavy rain do not enjoy it. For sure the ground soil is receiving it grandly.”

With rain in the forecast through the weekend, the ground may become saturated with localized flooding the result. Both the city of Menlo Park and the town of Atherton offer free sandbags for residents.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2019