Rain overnight – thunder and lightning during the day

What weather you are experiencing may have a lot to do with where you are within our micro-climate. One half of the Dish this morning was bathed in sunlight and featured a rainbow in the distance. The other half appeared to be drenched in showers!

Reports InMenlo weather watcher earlier this morning: “During the night another .2” fell in our backyard. That is 15.15” season to date. We had such a slow start on the rain year I wondered if we would make 15”. Now a goal of 20” is within reach.”

Here’s the afternoon update from Bill: “An additional .25” since this morning’s report. That is .45” for the day and 15.40” season to date. With all the downpours I thought it might have been more.”

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2019