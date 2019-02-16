If you don’t like the weather, wait 15 minutes

The Midwestern adage about “if you don’t like the weather, just wait 15 minutes,” has been true in Menlo Park the past few days — and holds true today.

Rain, wind, sun — take your pick. Bill Russ reported this morning: “While we slept last night, we were unknowingly the glad recipients of another .4” making the season to date 15.8”.

Another .1″ fell this afternoon, bringing the total to 15.9”.

Big Dish glows in the distance. San Francisquito Creek roars by on its way to the Bay.

Photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2019