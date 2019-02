Filoli’s gardens are beautiful even in the rain

InMenlo contributing photographer Frances Freyberg stopped at Filoli on Friday afternoon just before it closed. “It was treat to see it damp, thanks to all the rain,” she emailed.

Frances, a Menlo Park resident, has long been represented by Portola Art Gallery at the Allied Arts where you can view her work.

Here we present a selection of her lovely photographs taken at Filoli.

Photos by Frances Freyberg (c) 2019