Finally, some blue sky but the wind makes it cool

By the time most of Menlo Park awoke this morning, the last of the rain showers had passed through the area, leaving behind blue skies and brisk wind that made it feel colder than mid-50s.

Reports InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ: “I could hear the rain falling on the roof top during the night. Hoping for a bunch, I only found .15” as of 7:00 am. My backyard season to date is now 16.05”.

The cool temperature was not enough to dissuade Maggie the dog to enjoy every puddle between her home and downtown.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2019