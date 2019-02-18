Grab Bag Theater holds annual Winter Arts Festival

Grab Bag Theater’s annual Winter Arts Festival is this Sunday, February 24, at 7:00 pm at the Veterans Memorial Center, 1455 Madison Avenue, Redwood City. The Festival showcases local teen artists as they display their talents in artwork, photography, song, music, and more.

While the event is free, Grab Bag Theater would greatly appreciate your financial support, whether it be in the form of a suggested donation of $5-$10, or by donating any amount for the concession food available at the event.

The Festival is produced by Grab Bag Theater’s Junior Board whose members include Menlo-Atherton High School students Aysu Aricanli, Sophie Glinder, Louie Leon, Katherine McDonnell, Alexandra Ornes, Matthew Roisen, Giovanni Vial, and Design Tech High School student Roxie Baggott.

Grab Bag Theater is a high school student-run theater organization started in 2011 by a group of local students passionate about the performing arts. Over time, the company has put on several shows including The Little Mermaid, The Pajama Game, and others. Since its creation,

Grab Bag Theater has dedicated itself to promoting the performing arts within our community and accepts anyone between eighth grade and freshman year of college to participate.

For more information, please follow @grabbagtheater on Instagram or visit grabbagtheater.com.