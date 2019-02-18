Kids can create their own puppets at Menlo Park Library on Feb. 23

by Contributed Content on February 18, 2019

Art and Rachel of Puppet Art Theater will lead students (ages 7-10) in the creation of their own custom puppets to take home at the Menlo Park Library on Feb. 23 from 10:30 to 11:45 am.

Registration is required; available online.

This free event is funded by the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.

Puppet Art Theater specializes in performing at venues where there’s a need for quality children’s entertainment, including schools, libraries, corporate events, and conventions.

