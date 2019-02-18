Kids can create their own puppets at Menlo Park Library on Feb. 23

Art and Rachel of Puppet Art Theater will lead students (ages 7-10) in the creation of their own custom puppets to take home at the Menlo Park Library on Feb. 23 from 10:30 to 11:45 am.

Registration is required; available online.

This free event is funded by the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.

Puppet Art Theater specializes in performing at venues where there’s a need for quality children’s entertainment, including schools, libraries, corporate events, and conventions.