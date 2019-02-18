Menlo Park to host 19th annual Black History Month celebration on Feb. 22

The City of Menlo Park is planning its 19th annual Black History Month Luncheon and Gospel Fest for February 22 from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm. The event will start with a welcoming speech by Mayor Pro Tem Cecilia Taylor, followed by a poetry reading from local poet Kalamu Chache, and a dance performance by Menlo Park Senior Center’s very own Soul Line Dance Troupe.

Gospel singers from local churches will end the program. The celebrity piano accompanist will be Nate Branch, a former Harlem Globetrotter from Oakland, who donates his time at this event each year.

The celebration is one of the city’s longest running programs and held annually at the Menlo Park Senior Center (110 Terminal Ave.). Authentic soul food prepared by staff and volunteers, coupled with sweet potato pie. Festive attire is encouraged.

For more information, please contact Avideh Yaghmai-Samardar.