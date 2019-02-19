Seeing double while exploring the Stanford campus

This photograph by InMenlo co-founder and skilled photographer Scott Loftesness was taken yesterday as he strolled around the Stanford campus.

Scott explains: “It’s a tweaked photo, edited on my iPhone using Adobe’s excellent Photoshop Express app (which includes an easy to use reflection feature — along with a slew of other editing features).

“The photo was shot in the Stanford Quad just across from Memorial Church using my iPhone Xs Max. I was out for a walk when I came through the portal and looked right to spot this model. Fun!”

Photo by Scott J. Loftesness (c) 2019