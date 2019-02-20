Belle Haven residents invited to meet Police Chief Bertini on Feb. 25

Come meet Menlo Park’s Police Chief Dave Bertini on Feb. 25 at the Neighborhood Service Center (871 Hamilton Ave.) from 6:00 to 7:00 pm. The Chief and staff will meet and greet the community and discuss traffic, crime, code enforcement and other neighborhood concerns specific to the Belle Haven community.
What to expect:
– Community member dialogue addressing neighborhood concerns
– Find out about the latest crime trends
– Discussion on traffic safety issues
Spanish translation will be available.
