Mercy Beyond Borders to hold fundraiser in Menlo Park

“Our Song Rises” is the theme of Mercy Beyond Borders’ fundraiser on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the Quadrus Center, in Menlo Park.

The event includes an evening of music, camaraderie, and fine dining along with a look at MBB’s work overseas. Highlights include a speaker from Haiti as well as recognition of Donor of the Year (Dorie and Duane Liffrig & Family) and Volunteer of the Year (Margot Giusti).

Mercy Beyond Borders is a nonprofit organization that partners with displaced women and children overseas in ways that alleviate their extreme poverty

More information is available online.