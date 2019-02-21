Mark Fiore talks about the art of politics on Feb. 25

Febuary marks the Peninsula Libraries Comic Arts Fest. Libraries throughout San Mateo County will be offering a variety of special events including artist appearances, art classes, and film screenings.

On Monday, Feb. 25, from 7:00 to 8:00 pm at the Menlo Park main library (800 Alma St.), Pulitzer Prize-winning political cartoonist Mark Fiore will talk about his career and the state of political criticism.

The political cartoonist, whom the Wall Street Journal has called “the undisputed guru of the form,” currently creates topical animations for KQED.