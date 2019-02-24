Art Ventures series on climate change concludes Feb. 25 & 26

The Art Ventures Gallery Speaker Series: Stanford’s Climate-Energy Investment In Perspective: Art, Politics, and Science concludes this week with speakers on Monday and Tuesday.

Feb. 25, 6:30 pm – Franklin (Lynn) Orr, Ph. D., (pictured right) Former US Dept. of Energy Under Secretary for Science and Energy & Professor Emeritus, Department of Energy Resources Engineering, Stanford University

Feb. 26, 6:30 pm – Pat Burt, Former Mayor, City of Palo Alto

The goal of the was to help the general public, climate action now and clean energy advocates, along with investors, to deepen their understanding of Stanford’s half-billion dollar energy-solution investment.

Art Ventures is located at 888 Santa Cruz Ave., Menlo Park.